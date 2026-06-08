Telangana Leader K Kavitha's "Taliban" Jab At Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Not just Hitler, Taliban, too, appears to be a source of inspiration for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claimed Telangana Rakshana Sena Chief K Kavitha over the state government's decision to bring down the school count in the state from 27,000 to 4,000.

"The Chief Minister says the existing 27,000 schools will now be brought down to 4,000. Even today, education hasn't reached everyone in the state. This will also open up the doors for a lot of private players who will now set up schools at the village level. What is the government planning to do with over 3,00,000 students who are presently enrolled in these schools? There is no clarity on that either. This is going to impact the girl child adversely," K Kavita said.

"The Chief Minister isn't Hitler, he is Taliban, too. The way the Taliban imposes restrictions on the education of women, Revanth Reddy is making education inaccessible for girls in Telangana," claimed Kavitha.

The Hitler reference is to Revanth Reddy's comment at an event in Bengaluru linking the state anti-encroachment agency HYDRAA to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Explaining the name, the Telangana Chief Minister said, "Hydra was Hitler's favourite word. His core team, which can assassinate anyone, was called Hydra. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler, and I have named it HYDRAA."

The Telangana government established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in July 2024 to protect government assets, such as lakes, from encroachments and other illegal activities. The agency has been carrying out operations to remove encroachments and has demolished several alleged illegal structures.

Hydra, however, is a fictional organisation in Marvel Comics and is portrayed as a Nazi-linked scientific and terrorist outfit during World War II.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks have drawn the ire of the main opposition BRS.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) posted on social media platform X that people of Telangana knew it and thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for clarifying it to the entire nation.

"Your inspiration is Hitler! Your assassination agency is HYDRAA! You worship dictators and brag about demolitions. Of course, people of Telangana knew. Thanks for clarifying it to the entire nation," KTR wrote.

Earlier, BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that once the BRS returns to power, the first file to be signed by it will be to scrap HYDRAA.

