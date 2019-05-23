Telangana Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Telangana Election Result: The voting percentage in Telangana was recorded to be 61 per cent.

Telangana voted in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11. There are 17 seats in the state with prime parties being BJP, Congress, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The voting percentage in Telangana was recorded to be 61 per cent in the first phase of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Tamil Nadu voter turnout was 69.2 per cent when K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS party won 11 seats and Congress got 2 seats. Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

The 17 Telangana seats are: Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secunderabad, Warangal and Zahirabad.

Check Telangana Election Results

Some of the important candidates are AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, Congress' Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS heavyweight candidate K Kavitha, parliamentarian from Nizamabad and daughter of Telengana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Adilabad Election Results

Bhongir Election Results

Chevella Election Results

Hyderabad Election Results

Karimnagar Election Results

Khammam Election Results

Mahabubabad Election Results

Mahbubnagar Election Results

Malkajgiri Election Results

Medak Election Results

Nagarkurnool Election Results

Nalgonda Election Results

Nizamabad Election Results

Peddapalle Election Results

Secunderabad Election Results

Warangal Election Results

Zahirabad Election Results

Check Telangana Election Results 2019:

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go. You can also track elections through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Election Results Of Telangana Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Also follow NDTV's official Facebook page and Instagram page for all election related news.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This time however, counting of votes will take place for 542 constituencies because elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore had been cancelled by the Election Commission after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019