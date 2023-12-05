Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy Will Be Chief Minister

Anumula Revanth Reddy – who led the Congress to a massive victory in Telangana -- was formally picked as the chief of its Legislature Party this evening, clearing the decks for him to be the state's next Chief Minister. The oath ceremony will be held on Thursday, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said at a press conference.

The announcement put an end to the uncertainty and speculation that mushroomed since the party was declared winner after the counting of votes on Sunday.

Over the last two days, a section of state Congress leaders – aspirants to the top job -- have put up a stiff opposition to his candidature.

At least two possible candidates were in queue for the top job: Dalit leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Uttam Kumar Reddy -- a seven-time MLA and ex-Air Force pilot who was the Congress' state chief till Revanth Reddy took over.

Sources close to them repeatedly pointed out that the Congress did not win any assembly seat in Malkajgiri, which Revanth Reddy represented in parliament.

They have also declared him unsuitable on account of a cash-for-vote case against him.

The leaders also contend that the party should consider their decades of loyalty and what they delivered in this election before taking a call on the top job.

But earlier this evening, Rahul Gandhi settled the matter, declaring the decision "has been taken," and naming Revanth Reddy. Mr Reddy is currently on way to Delhi.