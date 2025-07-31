Panel Completes Probe In Telangana's Kaleshwaram Project, Submits Report

The one-man judicial commission led by Justice PC Ghose, tasked with investigating the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, has submitted its final report to the Telangana government.

The comprehensive document, sealed in a cover, was handed over to Rahul Bojja, Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department, on Thursday.

The sealed report is to be handed over to the Chief Minister and is likely to be discussed in the cabinet.

The Commission, which was formed on March 14 last year conducted a 15-month probe into the construction and structural failures of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages.

The investigation was triggered by the sinking of piers at the Medigadda Barrage in October 2023.

The 500-page final report, which was distilled from a 3,000-page dossier, is based on the testimonies of 115 witnesses, including officials, engineers, and politicians. The report is expected to detail findings on construction flaws, financial discrepancies, and accountability lapses under the previous BRS government.

Justice Ghose said with the submission of the report, the Commission's work is complete, and it is now up to the state government to open the report and make its contents public.

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is expected to discuss the report in an upcoming cabinet meeting and may table the findings for a debate in the Assembly.

The report is expected to be a crucial document to fix responsibility and take action against individuals and contracting agencies involved in the project.

The government has already received a report from the Vigilance and Enforcement wing on the Medigadda barrage and has initiated some investigations based on its findings. The Ghose commission's report is expected to provide further evidence and support for these actions.

There is also a report from the National Dam Safety Authority with the government.

Last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General came out with a damning report, saying the Kaleshwaram project was economically unviable from the start. It detailed the massive cost overruns, undue benefits to contractors and poor planning.