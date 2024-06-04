BJP Leads In Telangana Lok Sabha Seats, AIMIM Holds Strong In Hyderabad

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, initial trends from Telangana paint a picture of shifting political dynamics with the BJP leading on nine of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the ruling Congress is ahead on four.

Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Warangal are among the constituencies where the BJP had taken an early lead.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi maintained his stronghold in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, reaffirming his party's influence in the region.

Malkajgiri, India's largest constituency, witnessed BJP's Eatala Rajender securing an early lead.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which faced defeat in the recent Assembly elections, failed to make headway in any of the constituencies.