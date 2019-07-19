12 Congress Lawmakers Joined TRS As Per Constitutional Norms: KCR

The Congress had won 19 of the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls held in December last year.

Dismissing the Congress's criticism about merger of 12 party lawmakers with the ruling TRS, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said it happened as per constitutional provisions.

Mr Rao's remarks came in the Assembly when Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka referred to the issue of merger.

"They came as per 10th Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

Referring to the recent instances of opposition members joining the ruling parties, he cited the examples of TDP Rajya Sabha members joining the BJP and Congress members merging with the BJP in Goa.

"Why do you blame us?... Why do they leave if you have leadership ability," he said.

He also said the matter was sub-judice.

Referring to the merger of 12 Congress lawmakers with the TRS, Vikramarka alleged that leaders were being merged with the ruling party regardless of the party they are elected.

The merger issue figured during debate on certain bills.

The Congress members held placards with ''Save Democracy'' written on them.

Vikramarka also announced a walkout by his party, alleging he was not being allowed to speak.

The Congress had won 19 of the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls held in December last year. While 12 lawmakers merged with the TRS, one member (state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy) quit after being elected to Lok Sabha.

Consequently, the strength of Congress came down to six.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.