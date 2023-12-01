Telangana Cabinet Meet To Be Held Day After Assembly Poll Counting

Election for the 119-seat assembly in Telangana was held on November 30. (File)

The Telangana cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4, a day after the votes of the assembly elections are counted.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meeting at 2 pm, an official release from KCR's office said without disclosing the agenda.

Election for the 119-seat assembly was held on November 30.

KCR contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy.

In a post on X, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said, "After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news." Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS will fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)