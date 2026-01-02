KCR Deserve "Hanging" For River Water "Injustice": Revanth Reddy

Accusing the previous BRS regime of causing "greater injustice" to Telangana in irrigation projects than during undivided Andhra Pradesh, CM Revanth Reddy said it would not be wrong even if his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao were "hanged" for the injustice caused in utilisation of river waters.

The BRS hit back at Reddy, alleging that he wished for the death of two of its leaders.

Making the remarks at a PowerPoint presentation made by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to ruling Congress leaders on river water issues, Reddy recalled a quote by late Telangana poet Kaloji Narayana Rao to underline his point: "We will kick out outsiders who exploit us, and we will bury alive those from our own region if they exploit us." Telangana was formed as it had "suffered injustice" in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said, alleging that the state suffered even "greater injustice" in the utilisation of Krishna and Godavari river waters and in the allocation of funds during the BRS rule.

KCR and Harish Rao, who served as irrigation minister during the BRS government, were a "bigger evil" for Telangana if they echoed the stance of former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who opposed the formation of Telangana, the CM said.

"What Kaloji Narayana Rao said exactly applies to then CM KCR and Irrigation Minister Harish Rao. I am saying this with authority—it is not wrong even if they are hanged for the injustice in river water issues," Reddy alleged.

However, he noted that India is a democratic country where even the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab was executed only after a long and fair trial.

"If Kasab had so many facilities, imagine how many KCR would have. Moreover, they earned money and can hire any lawyer," he claimed.

Reddy invited KCR to attend the ongoing Assembly session for a debate on river water issues and pending irrigation projects, assuring that the government was receptive to his suggestions and would ensure due respect to the BRS president in the House.

The invitation was seen as a veiled dig at KCR for not attending Assembly sessions since the BRS lost power in 2023.

The CM also accused KCR of delaying irrigation projects and "spreading misinformation" to protect his party's existence.

He alleged that the cost of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project was increased to Rs 80,000 crore from over Rs 30,000 crore to benefit contractors.

"In order to save his party, KCR is spreading lies about water issues. He has falsely claimed that I am tacitly cooperating with the Andhra Pradesh government. Whatever KCR and Harish Rao say is 24-karat false," Reddy said.

According to him, the cost of the Kaleshwaram project rose to Rs 1.40 lakh crore due to redesigning and shifting it to Medigadda, and no Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project before its launch.

Referring to the BRS's objection to the appointment of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das as an adviser on irrigation, the chief minister said the retired IAS officer had overseen Telangana's projects during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, KCR had alleged that the Reddy government failed to pressure the Union government after it returned the DPR of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the CM, who pointed out that KCR had largely stayed away from the Assembly over the past two years.

Responding to Reddy's comments, former BRS MLA S Niranjan Reddy said the CM was inviting KCR to the Assembly on one hand while "wishing for the death of KCR and Harish Rao" on the other.

He alleged that the Congress party had always hurt Telangana's interests.

