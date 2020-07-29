Tejashwi Yadav Demands CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Tejashwi Yadav said RJD has demanded a CBI investigation.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not meeting the family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14, and demanded a CBI investigation in the case.

"An FIR was registered by his father. We all want a fair investigation in the case. RJD has demanded a CBI investigation. We met his father and sister. We demand justice for him. We are sad that Bihar CM has not met Sushant Singh Rajput's family and has not even expressed condolences. He has not even talked to Maharashtra CM about the case. Sushant brought laurels to Bihar. He should talk to Maharashtra CM and demand a CBI investigation," Mr Yadav told ANI.

An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various Sections including, abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father.

The RJD chief also said that the Chief Minister is busy doing virtual rallies while the state is suffering from the double whammy of COVID-19 and floods.

"This is not the time for politics. However, all his time is going in doing virtual rallies instead of meeting the flood-affected and the COVID patients. Pura Bihar hi Bhagwan bharose hai (The fate of Bihar is in God's hands). We should not believe in data. The disaster management department should be renamed ''Ku-prabandhan'' (ill-management) department. It is not able to control the flood situation. Nitish Kumar cares about his chair only. He does not care about the people of Bihar," Mr Yadav said.

According to the State Disaster Management Department, till Tuesday, 29,62,653 people have been affected and eight deaths have been reported due to the floods across 12 districts of the Bihar.