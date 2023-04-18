Tejashwi Yadav Calls Gangster Atiq Ahmed 'Atiq ji', BJP Leader Giriraj Singh's Stinging Reply

Tejashwi Yadav reported called gangster Atiq Ahmed "Atiq ji" during a press briefing (File)

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh today shred Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly calling gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed with an honorific, and said he should "hang photographs of the don in his office".

"I would suggest that the Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should hang photos of the PFI (Popular Front of India) and dons in their cabins," BJP's Giriraj Singh added.

"Earlier, Congress leader Digvijay Singh had referred to Osama Bin Laden as Osama ji. They can do anything for votes," he said.

"They have not uttered a word on the murder of Umesh Pal, why are they in pain now?" Mr Singh added.

In controversial remarks, Tejashwi Yadav referred to gangster Atiq Ahmad as "Atiq ji" during a media interaction.

"It is not the death of Atiq ji, but the death of law that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh," Tejashwi Yadav had said, according to Press Trust of India.

Atiq Ahmad, 60, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for a checkup.



