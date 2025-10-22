INDIA Agenda: Ending 'Friendly Fights', Naming Tejashwi Yadav For Top Post

With 'friendly fights' between allies threatening the Mahagathbandhan's prospects in the upcoming Bihar election, Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot has been rushed to Patna to resolve the impasse. Gehlot will be meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to iron out differences between the allies. Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are expected to send a message of unity, and the Congress may finally endorse Tejashwi as the alliance's Chief Ministerial face, sources said.

Gehlot, a Congress old-timer and Rajasthan's former Chief Minister, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are the party's senior election observers for the Bihar election. Speaking to news agency ANI before leaving for Bihar, Gehlot said all confusion would be cleared soon. "There can be a friendly fight in some seats. The process is moving forward. We will hold a press conference, and the situation will be cleared. All the confusion will be cleared. Mahagathbandhan will contest the elections strongly," he said.

With both the Congress and RJD digging in their heels during seat-sharing negotiations, several Assembly seats in Bihar are likely to see friendly fights -- meaning Mahagathbandhan candidates will contest against each other. This may lead to division of opposition votes, eventually benefiting the NDA candidates.

Gehlot has now reached Patna to ensure such fights are kept to a minimum. Once the differences are ironed out, several candidates may withdraw their nominations.

According to sources, the Mahagathbandhan partners may also speak to the media soon and send a message of unity. The Congress may also endorse Tejashwi as the alliance's Chief Ministerial face. The Grand Old Party has not named Tejashwi as the Chief Ministerial face so far, apparently using this as a bargaining chip during seat-sharing talks. In a media interaction today, Tejashwi said there is "no dispute" and added, "You will get all the answers tomorrow."

Bihar will vote on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. On one side is the ruling NDA comprising BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, comprises RJD, Congress, the Left parties and Vikasheel Insaan Party. Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has opened a third front in this election.