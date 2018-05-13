3 RJD Leaders Killed In Road Accident While Returning From Tej Pratap's Wedding The RJD leaders have been identified as Ikramul Haq Baghi, party activist and son of former state minister Islamuddin; Kishanganj district president Intekhab Alam; Dighalganj block president Pappu and driver Sahil.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Roy Araria, Bihar: Three Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD leaders were among the four killed in a road accident in Bihar's Araria district early today while they were returning from the wedding of party chief Lalu Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, the police said.



Their car was on its way to Kishanganj from Patna when it lost control, broke through the road divider and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Simraha police station area around 6 am, a police officer said.



The RJD leaders have been identified as Ikramul Haq Baghi, party activist and son of former state minister Islamuddin; Kishanganj district president Intekhab Alam; Dighalganj block president Pappu and driver Sahil, said Manoj Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Forbesganj, Araria district.



"It appears that the driver had dozed off behind the steering wheel, resulting in loss of control over the car," the SDPO said.



All four occupants of the vehicle died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.



Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Roy, the daughter of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker. Attending the wedding , were many VIPs and thousands of other guests. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was one such guest, who set aside political differences to attend the wedding.