Lalu Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Gets Married, Nitish Kumar Gives Blessings

For the wedding ceremony, Tej Pratap was dressed in a pink sherwani and the bride wore a bright red dress.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2018 23:59 IST
Patna:  At a grand ceremony in Patna this evening, Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Roy, the daughter of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker. In attendance were many VIPs and thousands of other guests, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who set aside their political differences and made it to the wedding.

As the chief minister arrived at the veterinary college grounds in Patna - the wedding venue - he was greeted with loud cheers. The entire top leadership of the RJD stood at the entrance to welcome the guests.

Mr Kumar exchanged pleasantries with Lalu Yadav, who is out on parole from jail for the wedding, and later sat on the dais with the RJD chief and his wife Rabri Devi.
 
Lalu Yadav's younger son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, also greeted the chief minister.

Among other prominent guests were Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav.
 
Not present at the wedding, however, was Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the senior BJP leader who played an instrumental role in getting the central agencies to probe Lalu Yadav, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi and daughter Misra Bharti in corruption cases against them. Sushil Kumar Modi is reportedly out of the country.

When Sushil Kumar Modi had hosted a reception for his son's marriage, Lalu Yadav had made it a point to show up and bless the newlyweds.
 
For the wedding ceremony, Tej Pratap was dressed in a pink sherwani and the bride wore a bright red dress. A lavish spread of vegetarian dishes, prepared by a Kanpur-based caterer, was laid out for the guests.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest of the nine siblings, is a first-time lawmaker and was health minister until last July, when Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and formed a new government with the BJP.

With inputs from PTI

