Estranged Brothers Tej Pratap, Tejashwi Bump Into Each Other. Video Viral

Brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who have been campaigning against each other in the run-up to the Bihar polls, bumped into each other at Patna airport. The awkward moments, with the brothers not speaking to each other, were caught on camera during a podcast. The video has gone viral, with social media users flagging Tej Pratap's morose expression as his younger brother walked away. Tej Pratap did not attempt to speak to Tejashwi either.

The moments were captured in a podcast by YouTuber Samdish. Outside the airport, Tej Pratap asks reporters why they keep asking him about Tejashwi. The leader of the newly-formed Janshakti Janata Dal then enters the airport and starts checking out Nehru jackets at a clothes store. At this point, an aide comes and tells him that Tejashwi is passing by the store. The camera turns, and Tejashwi is seen with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani. While Tejashwi has been named the Opposition's Chief Minister face, Sahani is the bloc's Deputy Chief Minister choice.

Tejashwi, who knows Samdish, waves at him. He does not speak directly to Tej Pratap, but asks Samdish, "Shopping kara rahe hain Bhaiya? (Is Bhaiya buying you something?" The YouTuber replies, "He is giving me a gift." Tejashwi says, "You are very lucky."

Tejashwi shakes hands with the YouTuber, as Mukesh Sahani says they are headed to a rally. The camera moves again, and Tej Pratap is seen silently staring at his younger brother as he walks away. He turns and goes back into the store. When the YouTuber asks him if he is not on talking terms with Tejashwi, Tej Pratap first feigns ignorance and later adds, "He is doing fine."

Tej Pratap's party has fielded candidates in 22 seats, including his family's bastion Raghopur, where Tejashwi is the RJD's candidate.

Speaking to the media during the campaign trail, he has said, "This is a battleground. There is no brother, no nephew, only the enemy." In a swipe at Tejashwi, he has called him a "child" and said he would hand him a "jhunjhuna" (rattle toy) after the polls.

Tej Pratap was expelled from RJD in May following a row over a photograph shared on his Facebook account. In the photo, he was seen with a woman. The post identified the woman as Anushka Yadav and said she and Tej Pratap were in a relationship for 12 years.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav met each other at the airport#BiharElection #tejpratapyadav #TejashwiYadav #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/ycbrC9xeHU — Nation Level - Mr. Malik (@nation_levels) November 4, 2025

The post sparked a chatter, and people asked why Tej Pratap married in 2018 if he was in a relationship. The RJD leader married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of political heavyweight Chandrika Rai, in 2018, and a divorce case is on. Tej Pratap claimed his profile had been hacked.

The next day, his father and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav announced the decision to expel him from the party. He said "ignoring moral values" in personal life weakens the community's struggle for social justice. "The elder son's activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct are not in line with our family's values. In the current circumstances, I remove him from the party and the family," he said, announcing the decision to expel Tej Pratap for six years. Tejashwi, who largely manages RJD's affairs now, endorsed his father's decision and said some actions "cannot be tolerated".

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi talks about "fake issues". "Polling is happening in Bihar, yet he's telling stories about Haryana. There's nothing left in Bihar, so he's shifting the narrative to Haryana." The Leader of the Opposition, he said, should speak on serious issues.

"They say they were winning in exit polls and opinion polls. But there's always a difference between poll predictions and actual results. This keeps happening - it's nothing new. We never made any allegations against the Election Commission," he said. Rijiju said the BJP never raises questions when the Opposition parties win elections and asked why the Congress does not question results when it wins polls. He also accused Gandhi of trying to provoke the country's youth, but added that they are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.