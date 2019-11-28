Activist Tehseen Poonawalla Protests Against Pragya Thakur's Remarks, Detained

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla was detained by the Delhi police.

Political analyst and activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Thursday staged a protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament, where she allegedly described Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, as a "deshbhakt (patriot)" during a discussion on the SPG Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday

Mr Poonawalla was later detained by the Delhi police.

On Thursday, 2008 Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur, a first-time parliamentarian, had interrupted DMK MP A Raja, who was speaking and had referred to a statement by Nathuram Godse explaining why he had killed Gandhi. At around this point Pragya Thakur interrupted Mr Raja with a comment about a "deshbhakt (patriot)" that provoked a furious reaction from the opposition.

However, she later claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Pragya Thakur's remark from the record but the opposition members protested outside the House.

Pragya Thakur was later barred from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the winter season by the BJP.

Earlier this year, when Pragya Thakur referred to Godse as a "patriot" during election rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared he would "never be able to forgive" his party colleague.