Teen Sexual Assault Survivor Agrees To Continue Pregnancy, High Court Told

An 18-year-old survivor of sexual assault informed the Bombay High Court that she was willing to continue her pregnancy after a medical board opined that termination in the advanced stages would cause complications and affect her future pregnancies.

The girl had moved the Bombay High Court earlier this month seeking permission to terminate the 32-week pregnancy, which she claimed was a result of a sexual assault by a relative.

As per her plea, a case was also registered against the man in February.

Last week, the HC referred the girl to a medical board of the state-run J J Hospital.

The hospital, in its report, said there was no abnormality in the foetus and that at this stage, even if the pregnancy is terminated, the baby would be born alive.

It stated that termination of pregnancy at such a late stage may also cause medical and health issues for the girl in the future.

Following the medical board's opinion, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale on Monday met the girl and her mother and expressed its concerns over the termination of the pregnancy at such an advanced stage.

The court, in its order, said the situation was explained to the teen and her mother.

"Initially, the petitioner and her mother insisted on terminating the pregnancy. However, when the medical situation was explained, the petitioner changed her mind and agreed to continue the pregnancy for the next four weeks," the court said.

The girl, however, told the court that she would require financial and medical support.

The bench then directed the J J Hospital to examine her every week and/or as per the doctor's advice and then to admit her at the time of delivery.

The court ordered that the state government bear the delivery and all other medical expenses.

The bench said when the baby is born, if the petitioner desires, she can give it up for adoption, and the state government shall then assume responsibility for the baby.

