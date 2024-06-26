Teen Drugged, Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Probe On

The police said that a detailed probe into the matter is underway (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in her village in UP's Bareilly, the police said today.

According to the survivor's father, the incident occurred on June 21 when his daughter, a BA final-year student, was on her way to college. The accused, Vishal Gangwar, met her on the way and offered her a lift, Additional SP, Rural, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

He alleged his daughter fell unconscious after consuming a spiked drink offered by Gangwar, who then raped her, Mr Mishra said.

The father also said that the teen suffered injuries to her private parts, because of which she had to undergo an operation, Mr Mishra said, adding that she is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Gangwar under Sections 376 (rape) and 328 (the act of causing harm to a person by administering poison or any harmful substance with the intent to commit or facilitate an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he said.

SHO, Fatehganj, MM Chaturvedi said that a detailed probe into the matter is underway. A medical test will be conducted to find out the exact reason behind the surgery.

