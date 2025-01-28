Teen Dies By Suicide In Nagpur, Had Searched 'What Happens After Death' Online

A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide after searching online about "what happens after death", police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a Class 12 student of a private school and the only child of a regional director at the RBI in Nagpur, frequently searched for information about death and foreign cultures, they said. She allegedly first slashed her wrist, making cross marks with a 'stone blade knife' which she had apparently ordered online, and then slit her throat to end her life, the police said.

Her mother, a homemaker, found her lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom at their home in Chhatrapati Nagar area at around 5.45 am on Monday and raised an alarm, the police said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot.

They seized her mobile phone and while checking it, they came to know that she had been searching on Google for information about "what happens after death", an official from Dhantoli police station said.

She had written extensively about foreign cultures in her diaries, he said.

The police learnt that the girl was particularly interested in the European culture and had been researching on death for some time. This suggests that she was planning suicide for several weeks, the official said. During inspection of the body, the police noticed the girl had made five cuts on her wrist, including two cross marks, and also slit her throat, he said.

Investigations suggested the girl was addicted to online gaming and frequently searched for information about death and foreign cultures, the official said.

The knife with a stone blade and wooden handle, which she allegedly used to end her life is not available in the local market, he said. Police suspect the girl might have ordered the knife online and authorities were checking her social media account, the official said.

The girl lived with her parents on the ground floor of their house, while the first floor was occupied by her uncle's family and grandmother.

The Dhantoli police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further probe into it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)