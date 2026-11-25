A 16-year-old boy has died at a hotel in Mawdiangdiang, hours after visiting the Cherry Blossom Festival with his girlfriend.

Police are investigating suspected heroin use, based on the girlfriend's statement, and are waiting for forensic tests to establish what he took.

She told police that the teenager had allegedly injected heroin at around 1 am. He was rushed to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at around 5.40 am and was declared brought dead.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said an inquest and a post-mortem examination had been carried out, and no apparent injury marks were found on the boy's body. Police have collected evidence from the place where he died, along with forensic samples, which will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for toxicology tests.

"From the inquest and all that, there is no sign of injury, but from the medical report, we have seen the person who came to bring him, his girlfriend, had already stated that he had injected drugs at around 1 am, heroin precisely, at 1 am," Syiem said.

"Once we have the testing in the forensic labs, we can get a better idea of what kind of drugs to confirm the kind of drugs used," he added.

Police are also investigating the source of the suspected drugs, including whether they could have been bought at the Cherry Blossom Festival venue. Asked about the possibility of drugs being sold at the festival, Syiem said, "That is subject to investigation, and I am quite sure it is not possible for people to sell drugs at the Cherry Blossom Festival because there is so much police deployment."