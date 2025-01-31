Teen Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Being Stopped From Playing Mobile Game In Haryana

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Haryana's Kurukshetra district after his family stopped him from playing a mobile phone game, police said on Friday.

The Class 9 student, from Shadipur Shaheedan village, was reportedly addicted to the game, which was affecting his studies, Government Railway Police (GRP) Sub-Inspector Kamal Rana said.

"When the family stopped him from playing, he left home and went to the Delhi-Amritsar railway track near his village, where he ended his life on Thursday," Rana said.

His body was recovered near Dheerpur railway station, about 15 km from Kurukshetra.

After receiving information, police took the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem before handing it over to the family.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)