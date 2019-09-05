Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Tribute For Her 'Favourite Teacher'

Teachers' Day: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers her favourite teacher.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered her favourite teacher May Lal on Teachers' Day today. In an emotional tribute, she tweeted about the qualities of her teacher.

"Every Teacher's Day I remember my favourite teacher, May Lal. My friend and companion along a shared journey of grief and reconciliation. She lost her daughter but never lost her capacity for kindness and humanity," she tweeted.

Ms Gandhi Vadra's brother, Rahul Gandhi, also posted on teachers' Day and thanked social media trolls,"journalists-with-an-agenda" and his political adversaries for making him stronger.

"On Teachers' Day, I thank all those from whom I have learnt, over the years. That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda and my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger," Mr Gandhi, the former Congress president, tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also greeted the teaching community.

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my best wishes to all the students and teachers. Our teachers are true nation builders because they have the important responsibility to shape the future of our country and to show them the right path of honesty," she said in a statement.

Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exemplary teacher and philosopher. Dr Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country in 1954 for his contribution towards education. Today is his 131st birth anniversary.

