Happy Teachers' Day: President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings

On Teachers' Day today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended their greetings to the teaching community. In their messages, the President and the Prime Minister also paid tributes to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor on his 131 birth anniversary.

"On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan and extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values and inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge and to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building," President Kovind tweeted.

Highlighting teachers' bond with their students, Prime Minister Modi said, "Teachers' Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."

Home Minister Amit Shah also thanked teachers for their exemplary work in shaping the society.

"On Teachers' Day, nation salutes the entire teaching community for their exemplary role in building an educated and civilized society. I offer my tributes to the great philosopher, teacher and statesman, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose Jayanti is celebrated as Teachers' Day," he tweeted.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh paid tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. "Today is #TeachersDay and we recall the great philosopher and public figure Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Anybody wanting to know more of him should read an outstanding (and objective) biography of his, written by one of India's finest historians---his son Sarvepalli Gopal," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar paid tribute to his mother on Teachers' Day.

"Mother is a teacher par excellence. She embodies infinite patience and kindness. Remember my mother Smt. Rajani Javadekar on the #TeachersDay ! I am here because of her guidance and teachings!" he tweeted.

Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, author and India' second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Dr Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.

