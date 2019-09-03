Teachers' Day 2019: A Day That Honours Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan dedicated his life towards education.

Teachers' Day is dedicated to our teachers, mentors and gurus who guide us to be learned students and better human beings. Every year, Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started from 1962 and it was started to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar, an exemplary teacher, and politician who dedicated his life towards education and shaping up the youth of the country. He was also the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. His contributions in the field of education are exemplary.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in a middle class family in Tirutani. He was an outstanding student and studied philosophy at Christian College, Madras. He taught at various colleges in his lifetime from University of Mysore to University of Calcutta. He was also appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Delhi University as well as Banaras Hindu University.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country in 1954. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated 27 times for the Nobel Prize; 16times for the Nobel Prize in literature, and 11 times for the Nobel Peace prize.

He believed that, in India, the duty of a philosopher was to keep in touch with the past while stretching out to the future. His teaching continue to inspire generations. Happy TeacherS' Day!

