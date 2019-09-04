Happy Teachers' Day 2019: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Pics, Wallpapers

Teachers' Day: Quotes and messages you can share on thsi day.

On Teachers' Day, students write heartfelt tributes to their teachers and thank them for believing in them, guiding them and pushing them to be better. Teachers are not just restricted to schools and college times alone, they come in every age and can also be your boss, neighbour or fitness coach. Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5 on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar, an exemplary teacher, and politician who dedicated his life towards education and shaping up the youth of the country. He was also the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. His contributions in the field of education are exemplary.

Dear teacher, you have encouraged me at every step of life and been a strong pillar support. It is because of you that I am able to face this world with greater confidence. I bow to you on teachers' day. Thank you for everything.

You are the most adorable teacher. I am inspired by you and your teachings every day. Lucky to have you as my mentor. Happy Teachers' Day!

You are my most favourite teacher in this world. What makes you special is your unwavering faith in me. It's because of your trust in me that I have achieved what I could never even imagine. I promise to make your proud. Happy Teachers' Day!

You have been more like a friend than a strict teacher. Always approachable and ready to solve our problems. Lucky to have you. Happy Teachers' Day!

Your teachings are not just limited to the class, but help us in every step of our lives. You are the guiding ray we are so lucky to be gifted with. Happy Teachers' Day.

The teacher is like the candle which lights others while consuming itself. Happy Teachers' Day.

I am honoured to be in your company every day. Each day has been a learning with you. It seems like I have evolved and been a better person from the previous one. Happy Teachers' Day!

While Teachers' Day comes just once a year, your teachings help me daily. I am and will always be eternally grateful to you. Happy Teachers' Day!

With patience and kindness, you have simplified the most complex theories to us. We are blessed to have been mentored by a teacher like you. Happy Teachers' Day!

Teachers are like candles who burn themselves to light up our lives. Happy Teachers' Day today and forever.

My world would have been dark had your teachings not shined upon me. Thank you for all the love, support and encouragement you have showered upon me. Happy Teachers' Day.

On Teachers' Day, thanking you from the bottom of my heart for being the source of inspiration. You teachings inspire me and never let me waver from my path.

