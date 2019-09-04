Teachers' Day 2019: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day 2019: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan said, "When we think we know, we cease to learn."

Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar, exemplary teacher and politician. Dr Radhakrishnan was also the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. He dedicated his life towards education and shaping up the youth of the country and his contributions in the field of education are exemplary. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country in 1954. He was nominated 27 times for the Nobel Prize; 16 times for the Nobel Prize in literature, and 11 times for the Nobel Peace prize. "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day," he had said in 1962. Since then, Teachers' Day is observed in India on his birthday.

Teachers' Day 2019: Here Are 10 Inspiring Quotes From Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

1. Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

2. Teachers should be the best minds in the country. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

3. A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

4. A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

5. When we think we know, we cease to learn. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

6. The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

7. True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

8. Human life as we have it is only the raw material for Human life as it might be. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

9. Religion is behaviour and not mere belief. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

10. Man is a paradoxical being- the constant glory and scandal of this world. - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

