Teachers Day 2022: Here's Why Dr S Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary Is Celebrated As Teachers' Day In India

2022 Teachers' Day: Dr S Radhakrishnan enjoyed immense respect among the students. (File)

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year in India to acknowledge the contribution of teachers in the society. The day marks the birth anniversary of India's second President and first Vice President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. But why is Dr Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary celebrated as Teachers' Day in India? This is because after he took charge as the President of India in 1962, some students sought permission from him to celebrate his birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan, however, did not approve any fancy celebration but rather requested that the day be observed as Teachers' Day.

Since then, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country. Various cultural programmes are organised in schools and other educational institutions to mark the day.

The intent behind this celebration was to recognise the contribution of teachers in the society.

Dr Radhakrishnan enjoyed immense respect among the students. He always emphasised the power of education and encouraged students to learn and contribute to a better future. "Teachers should be the best minds in the country" is what the former President believed.

He had graduated with a Master's degree in Philosophy and written the book "The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore" in 1917. He held the post of Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936, followed by Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1939.

Meanwhile, it may be noted that International Teachers' Day is observed a month later, on October 5, across the world.