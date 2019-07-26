Tax Raids At Haryana Congress Leader Arvind Bishnoi's Homes End

Kuldeep Bishnoi is the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.

The four-day search operation by the Income Tax Department Haryana Congress legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi's homes ended on Friday with his youngest son accompanying the officials when they left his residence in Hisar.

The officials conducted the tax evasion-related search operation at residential premises of Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, in Hisar, Mandi Adampur and Gurugram in Haryana as well as in New Delhi.

The IT teams also questioned family members and collected a large number of papers from the premises, sources said.

As Mr Bishnoi's son, who unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha poll as a Congress candidate from Hisar, left his residence in a private car along with the tax officials, party supporters gathered there and began raising slogans against the government.

Police was deployed in strength outside his residence to prevent any untoward incidents.

Mr Bishnoi's wife Renuka, who is a legislator from Hansi, was not present when Tax officials arrived at their home in Hisar. She however reacted to the raids on social media, saying that their family had always been engaged in "clean politics."

"There have been searches at our residence. We request the workers that they should not worry. We have been doing clean politics and will continue to do so", she wrote.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.