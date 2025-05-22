Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Carries Out Tiranga Yatra To Honour Op Sindoor Soldiers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday carried out the Tiranga Yatra to honour armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

The CM, in his address to the people, stated that the rallies were occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice.

"Tiranga Yatra is being organised in Ladwa today. Tiranga Yatras are being organised across the country...These Yatras are not just events but occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice...This Yatra is not just of the tricolour, this is a Yatra of our pledge, bravery and self-respect. This Yatra is for those brave jawans who, through Operation Sindoor, elevated India's honour, safety and prestige," Mr Saini said, addressing the people.

He further stated that the Operation Sindoor was just not a military operation but a symbol of the great bravery of the Indian soldiers.

"Operation Sindoor is a saga in its own. This was not just a military operation, it was a symbol of the great bravery of Indian soldiers. It was the pledge of keeping 'sindoor' on the forehead of Maa Bharati safe. I salute this brave soil of Haryana, where lakhs of youth are always eager to serve Bharat Mata. This Tiranga Yatra is a message to those brave soldiers that the entire nation stands with them. This Tiranga Yatra today salutes the bravery of those soldiers who made Operation Sindoor successful," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and this will continue until May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Earlier on May 21, CM Saini paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor and express his gratitude to the Army, said an official release.

While addressing the media persons at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, Mr Saini praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stating that under his guidance, the brave soldiers of the country had successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts on their own land. "Only the Prime Minister could have taken such a historic decision," he remarked.

The Chief Minister condemned the cowardly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, in which innocent civilians were killed. He said the incident deeply hurt and angered the people of the country, who demanded strong action against terrorism. Responding to the nation's sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive steps and launched Operation Sindoor, through which our brave soldiers eliminated the terrorists on their own land.