Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Homes Searched By Officials In Haryana

The Income-Tax department officers on Tuesday carried out simultaneous searches at homes of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in Hisar and Mandi Adampur in Haryana.

According to official sources, the IT team reached Mr Bishnoi's residences at both places at about 7.30 am.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress MLA from Adampur, and his wife Renuka Bishnoi, who too is a legislator from Haryana, however, were not present when the IT teams arrived.

The couple's son Bhavya Bishnoi, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Hisar seat on a Congress ticket, was present in his house in Mandi Adampur (Hisar) when the team members reached the house.

Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi were stated to be in Delhi.

While the couple was not available in Hisar for making any comment, Renuka Bishnoi reacted to the IT searches in a Facebook post, asserting that they have been doing "clean politics".

"There have been searches at our residence. We request the workers that they should not worry, we have been doing clean politics and will continue to do so," she wrote.

The IT raids were also being conducted in Gurugram and Delhi, the other premises linked to the Congress leader on charges of the alleged tax evasion.

Kuldeep and Renuka Bishnoi had won their seats in 2014 as Haryana Janhit Congress candidates, but they merged their party with the Congress in 2016.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is also a former MP, is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal.

