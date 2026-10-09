Legs In Chains, Newlywed Couple's Bodies Found In Maharashtra River

The bodies of a newlywed couple, their legs tied together with an iron chain, have been recovered from the bottom of the Tapi River in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

Officials said the couple, whose bodies were found in the Savalde area, have been identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil. Originally from Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district, they had married for love a few months ago.

"The bodies were found on the riverbed. Their legs were tied with an iron chain, which was secured with a padlock. It is not yet clear whether this was a death by suicide or a murder. We are investigating every angle," said a police officer.