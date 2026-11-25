Maharashtra Exam Paper Leak: The examination reform committee constituted by the Maharashtra government has recommended stringent penalties for those found guilty of leaking question papers in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment examinations.

Those found involved in leaking examination papers will face seven to 10 years in prison. Additionally, a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore will be imposed, along with the confiscation of property.

The committee has recommended amendments to the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to incorporate stricter provisions. A bill proposing these amendments is expected to be tabled during the upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had ordered a probe into alleged malpractice and question paper leaks in nine examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), inviting candidates, students, and other stakeholders to submit evidence by November 16, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Commission of Inquiry for MPSC Examinations, the panel was tasked with investigating allegations of malpractice, including the leakage of question papers, answer keys or parts thereof, in examinations conducted between 2023 and 2026.

In August this year, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission cancelled the entire recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department following allegations of a question paper leak.