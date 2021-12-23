Tamil Nadu Government Granted Parole To Rajiv Gandhi Case Convict, High Court Informed

Nalini Sriharan is one of the seven life term convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination (File)

The Tamil Nadu government has granted parole to Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life term convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, the Madras High Court was informed on Thursday.

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed told this to a division bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha, when a habeas corpus petition from S Padma, mother of Nalini, came up for further hearing today.

Recording this, the bench closed the petition.

In her petition, Padma had stated she was suffering from various illnesses and wanted her daughter to be by her bedside. In this connection she had sent several representations to the State government to grant parole for one month, but to no avail.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, near here, by a suicide-bomber of the LTTE. Seven people -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini -- are serving life terms in connection with the assassination.