Actor Khushbu Sundar In BJP's 1st List Of Candidates For Tamil Nadu Polls

Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP last year (File)

Khushbu Sundar has found a place in the BJP's first list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The actor-politician, who had quit the Congress last year after writing a strongly worded letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, will contest from Chennai's Thousand Lights constituency against DMK's Dr Ezhilan.

"A huge thank you to my BJP President JP Nadda ji for giving me this opportunity. Will not let you down sir," she tweeted, adding that she will work hard and win.

Ms Sundar, one of the Congress's most prominent defenders, had written in her resignation letter that she felt "pushed and suppressed" by people who had no connection with ground reality.

"Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," the 50-year-old had said.

Khushbu Sundar was with the DMK before she moved to the Congress. This is the first time she is contesting an election.

Per the BJP list, former IPS officer Annamalai will contest in Aravakuruchi constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugram will contest from Tharapuram and H Raja from Karaikudi. Vanathi Srinivasan will take on Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South.

The BJP has fielded MLA Dr Saravanan in Madurai North. The leader had quit the DMK this morning.

The announcement of candidates comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP's central election committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda had also attended the meeting.

The BJP is contesting the Tamil Nadu polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and its other partners. The party had partnered with the AIADMK for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but couldn't win a seat.

The JP Nadda-led party will contest on 20 seats.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 6. Counting will be held on May 2.