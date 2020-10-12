Khushbu Sundar Quits Congress Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls, May Join BJP

Khusbhu Sundar had joined the Congress in 2014. (File)

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar today quit the Congress and is expected to join the BJP. In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she wrote that she felt "pushed and suppressed" by people who had no connect with ground reality.

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," Khushbu Sundar wrote.

"After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, have decided to end my association with the party," she said.

She has been with the Congress close to six years since 2014.

The letter emerged as Ms Sundar headed to Delhi, where she is likely to join the BJP later today. For the ruling party, it is a big catch in Tamil Nadu, a state that continues to be largely out of its grasp, ahead of polls next year.

On Sunday, as she took off to Delhi, she refused to comment. To a specific question if she's still in the Congress, Ms Sundar said, "I don't wish to say anything". With the Congress out of power since 2014, her political career graph was flagging.

The BJP may also rope her in for the 2021 assembly elections to break new ground in Tamil Nadu, a state that has been elusive for the party. "Khushbu will change the perception of the BJP in Tamil Nadu," said sources in the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit.