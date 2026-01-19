Tamil Nadu Cop Arrested For Allegedly Filming Woman Colleague In Toilet

A Senior Sub-Inspector of Police has been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on charges of allegedly attempting to record a woman police colleague inside a toilet.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday while both officers were deployed for duty during Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the district.

According to police, action was initiated after the woman officer alerted her superiors about the incident. A mobile phone was subsequently found inside the toilet area. Investigators have confirmed that the phone belongs to the accused officer, who has since been placed under suspension

However, police officials have said that no video recording has been found on the device so far.

"This incident happened at a portable washroom near an outpost," a senior police officer told NDTV. The Officer added, "We are investigating whether the phone was deliberately left there to record inside the washroom."

The arrested cop has denied the allegations.

Police say a detailed investigation is underway to understand the sequence of events and determine whether any attempt was made to record the woman officer.

The incident has triggered a political backlash, with the opposition AIADMK launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK.

Citing a series of alleged sexual offences by cops against women, Kovai Sathyan, the party's spokesperson, alleged that "protectors continue to turn predators," accusing the DMK government of failing to ensure the safety and dignity of women, even within the police force.

Sources in the ruling DMK say the police are taking stringent action in every such case, including this, and that they'd ensure the perpetrators are punished and brought to justice.

Police officials maintain that the matter is being investigated and that strict action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.



