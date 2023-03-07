Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Reaches Out To Migrant Workers Amid 'Fake Videos' Panic

Mr Stalin visited Kanam Latex, involved in making hand gloves.

Reaching out to the migrant workers' community in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday interacted with a group of labourers at a latex unit here.

The Chief Minister's move comes in the wake of apprehensions among the migrant workforce over alleged fake videos of attacks on some of them in the state, which had even prompted the Bihar government to depute an official delegation to take stock of the situation.

Mr Stalin visited Kanam Latex, involved in making hand gloves, in the district and interacted with the migrant workers, enquiring about their well-being, an official release said.

He discussed with them about matters like how long they were staying in Tamil Nadu, if the local people treated them well and whether they had to face any issues.

The workers told him they had a good work atmosphere, some were staying for more than five years in Tamil Nadu, many with their families, and that the local people were treating them with brotherhood, the release added.

The workers told him they did not have any fears and that they felt safe like staying in their native places, while acknowledging the help extended by the state government, it said.

"The CM asked them not to fall for rumours and that the state government was providing workers from all states safe work environment," the release said.

Tamil Nadu has a sizeable number of migrant worker population, with many from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal among others being employed in various sectors, including construction.

Meanwhile, the four-member Bihar government delegation met officials and workers in Chennai and expressed satisfaction over the state government's actions after the alleged fake videos emerged. It had earlier travelled to Tirupur, and Coimbatore, both of which employ a large number of migrant labourers.

D Balamurugan, Bihar Rural Development Secretary, told reporters here the TN government acted after the videos started circulating.

"There were some apprehensions after the videos emerged, but now things have been clarified," he added.

