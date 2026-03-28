AIADMK's Women Push In 2nd Poll Candidates' List As EPS Eyes Comeback

With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections shaping up into a high-stakes, multi-cornered contest, the AIADMK has unveiled its second list of candidates, signalling a calibrated mix of experience, youth, and increased representation for women as party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, looks to engineer a political comeback.

Of the 127 candidates announced in this phase, 29 are sitting MLAs, 26 are former legislators, and five are ex-MPs - reflecting a conscious attempt to balance continuity with change.

The party has also given a noticeable push to women, fielding 17 candidates so far.

However, the reshuffle comes with its share of exclusions.

Sitting MLAs such as Yercaud's Chitra, Kallakurichi's Senthilkumar, and former Ministers Arani's Sevoor Ramachandran, Vaigai Selvan KV Ramalingam, Rajalakshmi, Pandiyarajan, Manikandan and Rahim have been denied tickets, indicating a willingness by the leadership to make tough calls.

The list also spotlights several new faces.

Among them are S Syed Sultan Samsuddin, IT wing Secretary fielded from Palayamkottai; legal wing member Mangulam Mahendran; Dr S Dhivya from Krishnarayapuram; and Maragatham Vettrivel from Pappirettipatti.

A member of the party's core team told NDTV that EPS has "chosen a fine mix of experience, freshers, and more women," underlining the strategic recalibration ahead of the polls.

A key contest to watch will be in Gobichettipalayam, where VB Prabhu has been fielded and could take on expelled AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan, who has now aligned with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Among prominent women candidates is Dr Leema Rose, wife of lottery baron Martin, who recently joined the AIADMK from the IJK, signalling the party's attempt to widen its social and political base.

The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats in total, has now announced candidates for 150 constituencies. The party is yet to release its candidates for many seats in capital Chennai. The first list had largely featured heavyweights contesting from their home turfs, with EPS himself set to contest from Edappadi.

This election is widely seen as a make-or-break battle for EPS, with the AIADMK having faced three consecutive electoral defeats following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In a significant political gamble, the party has revived its alliance with the BJP after snapping ties ahead of the 2024 general elections. The move comes despite setbacks in previous polls fought in alliance with the saffron party.

As it stands, Tamil Nadu is heading towards a five-cornered contest, making the stakes higher than ever for the AIADMK and its leadership.