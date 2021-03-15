Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami Files Nomination From Edappadi

E Palaniswami is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Mr Palaniswami has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.

Mr Palaniswami is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.