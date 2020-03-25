Take Strict Actions Against Landlords Harassing Medical Staff: Delhi Lt Governor

Anil Baijal has also sought action taken report from officials (File)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed all district magistrates, deputy police commissioners and deputy commissioners of municipal corporations to take strict action against landlords harassing healthcare personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The direction comes a day after AIIMS resident doctors sought government intervention after a number of their colleagues were evicted by house owners, who fear the medical staffers could become the carriers of the virus.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal expressed deep concerns over the developments.

"LG directed all the DMs, deputy commissioner of MCDs, Deputy Commissioners of Police to take strict penal action against such landlords under the relevant provisions of law and submit a daily action taken report to the office of additional chief secretary (Home)," read a statement from the LG Office.

Mr Baijal also directed authorities to ensure proper transportation for medical staff from their residence to their workplace during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government.