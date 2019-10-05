Take Inspiration From Lord Ram, 'Very Good News' Awaits: Yogi Adityanath

There is a lot of strenght in bhakti (devotion), says Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that people need to take inspiration from Lord Ram and that he feels some very good news is on its way. He made the comments as day-to-day hearings on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya are underway in the Supreme Court.

"We are Ram bhakts. There is a lot of strenght in bhakti. I feel we will soon get to hear very good news," the chief minister said without elaborating.

We need to take inspiration from Lord Ram and contribute in nation building, he said.

Inaugurating Ramkatha by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Champadevi Park in Taramandal area in Gorakhpur in memory of Brahammleen Mahant Avaidyanath which will conclude on October 13, he said: "Lord Ram resides in our each breath and we all are Bhakts (followers) of Bhagwan Ram and the strength lies in his Bhakti (Bhakti mein hi Shakti Hai)."

"Gorakhpur people are very fortunate that Morari Bapu came on the pious occasion of Shardiya Navratra," he said.

Morari Bapu also expressed happiness over visiting Gorakhpur.

"I am very happy that I got the opportunity after 30 years to come to the land of Bhagwan Gorakhnath and that too during the time of CM Yogi Government. "I feel happy when I read about the bold and fearless decisions being taken by CM Yogi in newspapers."

