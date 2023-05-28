Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Records Statement In Harassment Case

Accused Asit Kumarr Modi has termed the allegations against him as baseless (File)

Mumbai police on Saturday said that they have recorded the statement of an actor who levelled sexual harassment charges against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew.

An official of Mumbai's Powai police station on Sunday said that they will summon Mr Modi soon to record his statement in the case.

"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement," Mumbai Police said.

Mr Modi, the show's producer, and others have been accused of sexual harassment by the actor.

However, Mr Modi termed the allegations against him as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actor for trying to defame him.

Earlier in the month, in an exclusive interview with ANI, the actor said she has not lied about anything in the notice served to Mr Modi.

"People are saying that Asit Modi had physical relation with me, I want to say that there is nothing like that," she said earlier.

She has filed a case against Mr Modi, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

According to the Mumbai Police, they had received a written complaint from the actor, but no case has been registered in this matter yet.

"The actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry," the Mumbai Police said earlier in the month.

The accused trio and the team of directors earlier issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying the actor was being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

The actor had also expressed hope that the truth will come out only after the police complete their investigation.

