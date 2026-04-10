Jeevan Reddy Meets KCR After Quitting Congress, Indicates He Will Join BRS

Two weeks after he quit the Congress, a party he served for over 40 years, former minister T Jeevan Reddy met Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday and indicated that he will join the regional outfit.

Reddy arrived at the residence of Rao, better known as KCR, with his family members and close associates and was given a warm welcome by BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Addressing KCR, Reddy told the former chief minister, "God himself has sent me to work with you. After such a long gap, I am happy that I have finally got the opportunity to work with you again."

The development is being viewed as a boost for the BRS, particularly in north Telangana, where Reddy has considerable influence.

Senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore took to X and mocked the meeting, saying those who once attacked KCR were now returning to him. "The B-team has gone back to the original team," Tagore said, suggesting that the Congress government in Telangana, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, remained unfazed by the political realignment.

A six-time MLA from Jagtial, Jeevan Reddy began his career in the Telugu Desam Party before moving to the Congress, where he spent more than four decades and emerged as one of the party's tallest leaders in Telangana.

Reddy resigned from the Congress in March, accusing Revanth Reddy of neglecting senior Congress leaders and giving preference to political defectors. He alleged that the Congress government was also failing to deliver on its promises.