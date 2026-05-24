US-Iran Talks Close To Peace Deal? Trump Says "Largely Negotiated"

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said a peace deal with Iran has been "largely negotiated", potentially paving the way for an end to the three-month-long war. According to Trump, the final details of the deal are being discussed before a formal announcement.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also said that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened as a part of the proposed understanding.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," he said, adding that he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - which went "very well".

"Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly," he said.

Iran, too, said they are working with the US to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war.

"At this stage, our focus is on ending the imposed war. Our intention has been to firstly agree on an MoU consisting of 14 clauses. The issues that are being discussed are focused on ending the war (on all fronts, including Lebanon). Among the major topics are the cessation of US maritime attacks, or naval blockade as they themselves call it, and other issues pertaining to the release of Iranian frozen assets," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.