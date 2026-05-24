Twisha Sharma's Husband Recalls Dispute Over Ajmer Trip Hours Before Her Death

Twisha Sharma's behavior changed after her pregnancy was confirmed on April 17, her husband Samarth Singh told police during interrogation, in contrast to claims his questions to his wife on the unborn child's father had caused her distress.

Tensions between the couple became commonplace in their marriage that lasted five months, with them fighting over taking a trip to Rajasthan's Ajmer, hours before she was found hanging at their Bhopal residence on May 12.

Messages exchanged between Twisha Sharma and her mother had mentioned tensions over her pregnancy, while detailing a hostile environment at her in-laws' home. She made repeated requests to her parents to take her away from there, with one message stating, "Mera dum ghut raha hai maa (I am feeling suffocated, mother)."

On the night of her death, Twisha Sharma had called her mother at 10.05 pm and shared her ordeal. "During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room," said her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army. "Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law, but no one responded," he added. Hours later, her mother-in-law Giribala Singh informed her family that she had died.

Currently on a seven-day police remand, Samarth Singh was grilled for around two hours on Saturday, a day after he reached to surrender in Jabalpur but was arrested first and taken to Bhopal. He had been missing since the day Sharma was found dead, with an anticipatory bail plea filed by his lawyer being rejected. His mother Giribala Singh, a retired judge, was granted pre-arrest bail but was accused of ignoring police notices and not cooperating in the probe in her daughter-in-law's death.

Samarth Singh's conduct inside the courtroom on Friday drew attention. Those present said he showed no visible nervousness or remorse during the proceedings. He reportedly stood upright and composed, watching the lawyers and people inside the courtroom with a visibly calm and confident demeanour.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, responding to an NDTV query, said action would be taken against anyone found to have sheltered the accused. The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspended Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect, adding that the allegations against him affect the dignity and public image of the legal profession.

On Sunday, a medical team comprising four senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will conduct a second post-mortem examination of Sharma's body in Bhopal, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death, her family alleged that she had been subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family members. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and demands for a detailed investigation into the case.