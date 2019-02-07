Swine Flu Kills 226 Across Country, Rajasthan Worst Hit

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare swine flu has so far killed 226 across India (Representational)

Rajasthan continues to remain the worst hit with swine flu as the number of disease-related deaths hit 85 in the state, while 2,263 patients have been found positive with the influenza, according to a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report released on February 3.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, has so far killed 226 across the country.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held by the health ministry headed by Secretary Preeti Sudan to review on action taken to deal swine flu.

The health ministry said that it has deputed a Public Health Team to Rajasthan to assess the situation and assist the states in strengthening response to the increase in cases. Additional teams to Gujarat and Punjab to assist the states in outbreak response has also been ordered.

"Regular video conferences are being held to monitor the situation. States have been advised to involve district collectors in enhancing public awareness and outbreak response," the ministry stated.

Gujarat has the second most number of deaths (43) followed by Punjab (30), while more than 6,600 swine flu cases have been recorded in 2019.