'Unparalleled Tales Of Valour...': PM's Tribute On 50 Years Of 1971 War

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning led the nation in paying tributes to "the warriors" of the 1971 war. "The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour...," he said while attending the special event at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" - 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

At the solemn gathering, the sacrifice of the soldiers of the Indian Army and Bangladeshi freedom fighters was recalled.

Bangladesh, which was earlier a part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the 1971 war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied the Prime Minister at today's event.

Visuals showed the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the memorial.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark 50th #VijayDiwas

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

#WATCH | Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviews the parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka, as the national program of #VijayDiwas begins. President Ram Nath Kovind is attending the program as the Guest of Honour. #BijoyDibosh



(Source: President of India Twitter account)

President Ram Nath Kovind is in Bangladesh to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka as the guest of honour.

Earlier today, tributes were shared on social media by Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

"The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," the Defence Minister wrote. He also shared iconic pictures after India won the war.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issues a commemorative stamp on the occasion of 50th #VijayDiwas at the National War Memorial.

Sharing more pictures from the historic 1971 war. #SwarnimVijayVarsh

On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war.



On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war.

The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements.

The Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal last year from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

"He also lit four flames that were to traverse along different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala etc. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of 1971 war," a government statement read.

Today, these four flames were merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame.