"Unparalleled Tales Of Valour...": PM's Tribute On 50 Years Of 1971 War

Vijay Diwas 2021: At the solemn gathering, the sacrifice of the soldiers of the Indian Army and Bangladeshi freedom fighters was recalled.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning led the nation in paying tributes to "the warriors" of the 1971 war. "The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour...," he said while attending the special event at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" - 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, which was earlier a part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the 1971 war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied the Prime Minister at today's event.

Visuals showed the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the memorial.

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind is in Bangladesh to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka as the guest of honour.

Earlier today, tributes were shared on social media by Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

"The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," the Defence Minister wrote. He also shared iconic pictures after India won the war.

The Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal last year from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

"He also lit four flames that were to traverse along different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala etc. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of 1971 war," a government statement read.

Today, these four flames were merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame.

