Swami Vivekananda's Teachings Cornerstone Of My Outlook On Life: PM Modi

In a heartfelt conversation with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about his life's journey and the profound impact Swami Vivekananda's teachings have had on him.

PM Modi reflected on how Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of selfless service deeply shaped his values, leaving an enduring impression on his beliefs and leadership approach.

The principles of selflessness and service, as espoused by Swami Vivekananda, became cornerstones of PM Modi's outlook on life, governance and philosophy of leadership.

As a young boy, PM Modi told the podcaster, he frequented his village library, where Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of selfless service left an indelible mark on him.

PM Modi recounted a story where Swami Vivekananda sought divine help for his ailing mother, only to realise that serving humanity is the highest form of devotion.

This lesson, PM Modi shared, continues to guide his approach to life and leadership. Lex Fridman, also known as Alexey Alexandrovich Fridman, is a renowned American computer scientist and podcaster.

Since 2018, he has hosted the Lex Fridman Podcast, a platform where he engages in insightful conversations with prominent figures from various fields, including science, technology, sports, and politics.

Another pivotal figure in PM Modi's life was Swami Atmasthananda, whom he met during his time at the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Ashram. The saint's wisdom and affection profoundly influenced PM Modi, steering him toward a life dedicated to societal welfare.

Atmasthananda's guidance reinforced PM Modi's belief that his true calling lay in serving the people.

During the podcast, Fridman recited the Gayatri Mantra, seeking PM Modi's guidance on its pronunciation.

PM Modi not only corrected him but also explained the mantra's deeper significance, emphasizing its roots in "Surya Upasana" and its blend of spiritual and scientific essence.

The Prime Minister highlighted how ancient Indian traditions seamlessly integrate spirituality with science, offering timeless wisdom to humanity.

PM Modi also spoke of Mahatma Gandhi's ability to transform India's freedom struggle into a mass movement through the power of collective strength, or Jan Shakti.

Emulating this approach, PM Modi strives to turn every initiative into a people-driven movement.

He reaffirmed his commitment to governance centered on inclusivity and service, emphasizing that his focus is on meaningful work rather than political power.

On international relations, PM Modi addressed India's ties with China, likening their differences to those within a family.

He stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes and highlighted India's role as a global advocate for peace.

PM Modi reiterated that the 21st century belongs to Asia and that cooperation between India and China is vital for global stability. He also emphasised India's unwavering commitment to harmony, advocating for dialogue over conflict in global disputes.

Throughout his conversation, PM Modi painted a vivid picture of a leader deeply rooted in humility, guided by spiritual teachings, and committed to the welfare of his people and the world.

Reflecting on his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), PM Modi described it as a privilege to be part of an organisation with a rich legacy. He credited the RSS with shaping his values and commitment to the nation.

Interestingly, Fridman, in a gesture of respect, undertook a 45-hour water-only fast ahead of the interview.

PM Modi, reflecting on the practice of fasting, described it as a disciplined and scientific process deeply rooted in traditional and Ayurvedic principles.

He explained that fasting sharpens the mind, enhances clarity, and energises the body, rather than causing fatigue.

By hydrating well beforehand, PM Modi ensures the body detoxifies effectively, allowing him to work with renewed vigour.

