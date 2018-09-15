Swachhata Hi Seva LIVE Updates: PM Modi Launches Movement For Clean India

Swachh Bharat: "On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!" PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement today (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement today. The campaign for a Swachh Bharat or clean India will now be made into a movement which aims to ensure a high standard of cleanliness across the country before Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2019. Prime Minister Modi has urged all Indians to be a part of this mass movement. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, "On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!"

"The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!" he tweeted.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Swachhata Hi Seva movement:


Sep 15, 2018
10:41 (IST)
Sep 15, 2018
10:39 (IST)
Sep 15, 2018
10:20 (IST)
Interactions Begin:

Amitabh Bachchan Says: Four years ago, you introduced the nation to the Swachh Bharat Mission. I too decided to get involved as a citizen of India. I have been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including the campaign to clean a beach in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan Says: I found television to be an effective way to spread the message of cleanliness.

Amitabh Bachchan Says: I realised that what people should do is focus on ensuring their immediate surroundings are clean. We were involved with a Cleanathon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra and I went to hospitals with the message of Swachhata. I will continue working for a Swachh Bharat.

Ratan Tata Says: Its a great honour and privilege to help launch a movement which should be the dream of every citizen of India. To be a strong India, the foundation has to be strong and that foundation is the health of our people.

Ratan Tata Says: The Tata Trusts are actively supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission and our support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology in ensuring a clean India.

Ratan Tata Says: I congratulate you for a courageous move in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission. We are no longer taking the health of our people for granted. We are devoting manpower for a strong India and focussing on healthcare.

Ratan Tata Says: Health of our people cannot be there without sanitation and cleanliness. We can reduce and eliminate several diseases if we support the Swachh Bharat Movement.

PM Modi Says: I firmly believe that the private sector has a big role to play in creating a Clean India. Together, we shall all achieve the Swachh Bharat of Bapu's dreams.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Says: Tremendous things have happened (on cleanliness) thanks to our Prime Minister. It is great that the Prime Minister is talking regularly about things like cleanliness.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Says: Swachh Bharat is not a movement of any government or any prime minister. This is a nation's movement, and every Indian must appreciate that and take pride in it. Every Indian must do their bit to ensure we have a clean India.

PM Modi Says: Cleanliness and hygiene of our homes and ourselves, keeping our surroundings clean, keeping the environment clean have all been a very important aspect of our culture and teaching for thousands of years. We just need to remind ourselves of our rich culture and valuable teachings and put it to practice in our lives. In fact, service for cleanliness is similar to service to God. Rather, our traditional and cultural message has been the same.

Sep 15, 2018
09:56 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation While Launching 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Movement: Highlights
From today till 2nd October, which is Gandhi Jayanti, let us rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India.

The Swachhata campaign which we started four years ago, has now reached a crucial stage. We can proudly say that people every sect, every religion, every age, is associated with this great campaign. Village-street-town-city, no one is untouched by this mass movement.

Could anyone think that in India, about nine million toilets will be built in just 4 years? Could anyone imagine that about 4.5 lakh villages would be open defecation-free in 4 years? Did anyone imagine that more than 450 districts will be free from open defecation in such a short span of time? Did anyone imagine that in four years, 20 states and Union Territories will be free from open defecation? This was possible because of the strength of India and the determination of all Indians.

Clean India will not be achieved only by making toilets. To build toilets, to provide garbage disposal systems, to arrange for waste management, all these are just means. Cleanliness is a habit, and needs to be included in the daily lives by all citizens. Everyone has to contribute in their own way.

The contribution of India's Nari Shakti (women) in the Swachh Bharat Mission is immense.

Youngsters are ambassadors of social change. The way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in India.

I appeal to the cooperative sector to continue their efforts in furthering cleanliness.

Sep 15, 2018
09:45 (IST)
Watch LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Launches The Swachhata Hi Seva Movement, Interacts With Citizens

Sep 15, 2018
09:43 (IST)
During the launch Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a cross-section of people from 18 locations across the country, via video conferencing. The people with whom PM Modi interacted included school-children, jawans, spiritual leaders, members of milk and agricultural cooperatives, media persons, local government representatives, railway employees, self help groups, and Swachhagrahis, among others.

Calling it a "historic mass movement to strengthen the efforts to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India," PM Modi launched the Swacchata Hi Seva movement. Later this morning, the prime minister will interact with Amitabh Bachchan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Mata Amritanandamayi. Those joining them will include soldiers of the Indian army, ITBP and paramilitary security forces. School children will also join the prime minister during the launch.
Sep 15, 2018
09:29 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Mata Amritanandamayi for their support to the mass Swachh Bharat movement. Here's what the prime minister wrote to them:



Sep 15, 2018
09:24 (IST)
In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Akshay Kumar for his efforts of spreading awareness about cleanliness in the country and tweeted: "Dear Akshay Kumar, through your work you have made a fantastic effort to spread awareness on cleanliness. Your continued support to the Swachh Bharat Mission is gladdening."

Sep 15, 2018
09:23 (IST)
PM Modi thanked Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for urging their fans to participate. The prime minister thanked Mr Bachchan for encouraging people to participate in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement and tweeted: "Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Ji for inspiring others and expressing your participation in the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement."

Sep 15, 2018
09:14 (IST)
Sep 15, 2018
08:59 (IST)
Sep 15, 2018
08:58 (IST)
Sep 15, 2018
08:55 (IST)
