Swachhata Hi Seva LIVE Updates: PM Modi Launches Movement For Clean India

Interactions Begin:

PM Modi Says : I firmly believe that the private sector has a big role to play in creating a Clean India. Together, we shall all achieve the Swachh Bharat of Bapu's dreams.





Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Says : Tremendous things have happened (on cleanliness) thanks to our Prime Minister. It is great that the Prime Minister is talking regularly about things like cleanliness.



Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Says : Swachh Bharat is not a movement of any government or any prime minister. This is a nation's movement, and every Indian must appreciate that and take pride in it. Every Indian must do their bit to ensure we have a clean India.



PM Modi Says : Cleanliness and hygiene of our homes and ourselves, keeping our surroundings clean, keeping the environment clean have all been a very important aspect of our culture and teaching for thousands of years. We just need to remind ourselves of our rich culture and valuable teachings and put it to practice in our lives. In fact, service for cleanliness is similar to service to God. Rather, our traditional and cultural message has been the same.







: Four years ago, you introduced the nation to the Swachh Bharat Mission. I too decided to get involved as a citizen of India. I have been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including the campaign to clean a beach in Mumbai.: I found television to be an effective way to spread the message of cleanliness.: I realised that what people should do is focus on ensuring their immediate surroundings are clean. We were involved with a Cleanathon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra and I went to hospitals with the message of Swachhata. I will continue working for a Swachh Bharat.: Its a great honour and privilege to help launch a movement which should be the dream of every citizen of India. To be a strong India, the foundation has to be strong and that foundation is the health of our people.: The Tata Trusts are actively supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission and our support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology in ensuring a clean India.: I congratulate you for a courageous move in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission. We are no longer taking the health of our people for granted. We are devoting manpower for a strong India and focussing on healthcare.: Health of our people cannot be there without sanitation and cleanliness. We can reduce and eliminate several diseases if we support the Swachh Bharat Movement.