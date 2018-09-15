Swachhata Hi Seva LIVE Updates: PM Modi Launches Movement For Clean India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement today. The campaign for a Swachh Bharat or clean India will now be made into a movement which aims to ensure a high standard of cleanliness across the country before Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2019. Prime Minister Modi has urged all Indians to be a part of this mass movement. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, "On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!"
"The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!" he tweeted.
Amitabh Bachchan Says: Four years ago, you introduced the nation to the Swachh Bharat Mission. I too decided to get involved as a citizen of India. I have been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including the campaign to clean a beach in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan Says: I found television to be an effective way to spread the message of cleanliness.
Amitabh Bachchan Says: I realised that what people should do is focus on ensuring their immediate surroundings are clean. We were involved with a Cleanathon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra and I went to hospitals with the message of Swachhata. I will continue working for a Swachh Bharat.
Ratan Tata Says: Its a great honour and privilege to help launch a movement which should be the dream of every citizen of India. To be a strong India, the foundation has to be strong and that foundation is the health of our people.
Ratan Tata Says: The Tata Trusts are actively supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission and our support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology in ensuring a clean India.
Ratan Tata Says: I congratulate you for a courageous move in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission. We are no longer taking the health of our people for granted. We are devoting manpower for a strong India and focussing on healthcare.
Ratan Tata Says: Health of our people cannot be there without sanitation and cleanliness. We can reduce and eliminate several diseases if we support the Swachh Bharat Movement.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Says: Swachh Bharat is not a movement of any government or any prime minister. This is a nation's movement, and every Indian must appreciate that and take pride in it. Every Indian must do their bit to ensure we have a clean India.
PM Modi Says: Cleanliness and hygiene of our homes and ourselves, keeping our surroundings clean, keeping the environment clean have all been a very important aspect of our culture and teaching for thousands of years. We just need to remind ourselves of our rich culture and valuable teachings and put it to practice in our lives. In fact, service for cleanliness is similar to service to God. Rather, our traditional and cultural message has been the same.
From today till 2nd October, which is Gandhi Jayanti, let us rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India.
The contribution of India's Nari Shakti (women) in the Swachh Bharat Mission is immense.
Youngsters are ambassadors of social change. The way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in India.
I appeal to the cooperative sector to continue their efforts in furthering cleanliness.
