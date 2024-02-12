Suvendu Adhikari Among 6 BJP MLAs Suspended From Bengal Assembly

Suvendu Adhikari and 5 other BJP MLAs have been suspended from Bengal Assembly

Six BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended from West Bengal assembly today after they staged protests in the House over the unrest in Sandeshkhali.

Besides Mr Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal and Shankar Ghosh were suspended for the remaining part of the current session or 30 days, whichever is earlier.

From the beginning of the question hour, BJP legislators today raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government for the unrest in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, which has snowballed into a major political controversy.

The BJP legislators squatted on the floor of the House, raising slogans.

Speaker Biman Banerjee then allowed Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee to move a motion for the suspension of the BJP legislators. Subsequently, the BJP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali held protests over the last few days, alleging that local Trinamool leader Sheikh Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force and sexually harassed them.

They demanded the arrest of Shajahan who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

