Suspension Of 10 Akali MLAs Over Disruption Of Punjab Assembly Proceedings Revoked

Suspension Of 10 Akali MLAs Over Disruption Of Punjab Assembly Revoked

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh on Monday revoked the suspension of 10 Shiromani Akali Dal legislators who were suspended for disrupting the proceedings of the House on Friday.

The speaker made this announcement after Akali MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal raised the issue of suspension when Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was about to present his budget proposals for 2021-22 in the state assembly.

Leader of Opposition and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema also urged the speaker to revoke the suspension of Akali legislators, to which Rana K P Singh said he would consider their requests.

After Mr Badal completed his budget speech, the speaker announced the revocation of suspension of Akali legislators and also said they could take part in the discussion on the budget starting on Tuesday.

Ten legislators of the Shiromani Akali Dal were suspended for the rest of the budget session of the Punjab Assembly for disrupting twice the address of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on governor's speech on Friday.

Among those suspended were Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia and Pawan Kumar Tinu.